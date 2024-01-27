Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.