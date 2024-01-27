Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 611,967 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,209,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $464,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 4,540,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,252. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

