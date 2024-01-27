LGT Group Foundation Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,636,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,553. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.