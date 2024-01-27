LGT Group Foundation Acquires Shares of 27,777 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. 3,976,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

