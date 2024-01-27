LGT Group Foundation Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

