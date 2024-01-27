LGT Group Foundation Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.84. 1,524,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,903. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

