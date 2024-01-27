Lincoln National Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.04. 444,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

