Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

