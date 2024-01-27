Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

VCEL stock remained flat at $42.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Vericel has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $1,063,887. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

