Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $77.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

MGA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $55.73. 847,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,480. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 1,653,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

