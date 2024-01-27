Zcash Price Hits $22.87 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $22.87 or 0.00054247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $373.36 million and approximately $52.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.