PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 70.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,828.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 124,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.