Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $315.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

