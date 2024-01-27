iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $106.73. 1,706,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

