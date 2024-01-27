Sfmg LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.10. 487,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,756. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.35.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.