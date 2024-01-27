Sfmg LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 64,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.40. 385,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,573. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

