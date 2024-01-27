Sfmg LLC Sells 498 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 1,293,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,476. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

