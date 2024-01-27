Sfmg LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.81. 2,346,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

