Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 7,594,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,473. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.