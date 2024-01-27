Sfmg LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 657,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,413. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.