Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 16,526 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

MYI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 274,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,967. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

