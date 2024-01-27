Sfmg LLC Takes $126,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $686,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

