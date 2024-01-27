LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,959,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,503. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

