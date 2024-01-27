LGT Group Foundation Acquires 5,009 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

HAL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

