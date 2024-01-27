Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 264,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 472,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,841. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.