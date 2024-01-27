Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,476. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

