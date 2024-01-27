Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of argenx worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $382.59. 287,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.99. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.70.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

