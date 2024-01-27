BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

BTCS Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTCS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 212,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

