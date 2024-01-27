Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $60.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 257,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,228. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

