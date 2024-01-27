StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
