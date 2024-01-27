StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

