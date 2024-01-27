iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DVY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.