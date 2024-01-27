Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,731 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $106,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -143.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

