ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $223.12 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,808,748 coins and its circulating supply is 977,809,400 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,796,400.1696062 with 977,796,121.3094261 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22351071 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $5,696,878.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

