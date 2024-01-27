Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.01 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00009172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $140.01 million and approximately $3,713.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,176.15 or 1.00059208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011294 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00206179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83994935 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,432.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

