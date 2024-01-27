ELIS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336.98 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $336.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02283107 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $150.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

