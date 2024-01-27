Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 134,527 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $105,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,600 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 366,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

