Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 190,000 Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.83% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $452,000.

NASDAQ UCRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

