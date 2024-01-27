Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 329,608 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918,337 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Performance Food Group worth $112,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,376 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.80. 519,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,036. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

