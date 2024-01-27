Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $114,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKL traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,475.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,417.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,443.39. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

