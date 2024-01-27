United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 362.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 2,818,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

