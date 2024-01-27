Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of FCNCA traded up $77.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,490.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,426.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,539.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
