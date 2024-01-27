Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

