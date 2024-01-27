OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 240,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,408. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 405,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

