Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Outperform at TD Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CVLG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 89,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

