Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 550 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.48. 372,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

