Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $294.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $296.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.