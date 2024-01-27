Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.55. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 2,250,773 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

