Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,968 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $302,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 370.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 517,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

