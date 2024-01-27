Syon Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.00. 385,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,124. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.87.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

