CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

